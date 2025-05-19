Monday, May 19, 2025 | 06:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / ICICI Bank unlikely to increase its headcount on a net basis in FY26

ICICI Bank unlikely to increase its headcount on a net basis in FY26

ICICI Bank may not increase its workforce in FY26 despite adding branches, as it focuses on realignment, efficiency and digitisation, says Macquarie conference note

ICICI Bank
Premium

Interestingly, the bank saw a net reduction of 6,723 employees in FY25, with its total workforce declining to 129,177. During this period, however, it added 460 branches to its network. (Photo: Reuters)

Subrata Panda Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 6:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ICICI Bank, the country’s second-largest private sector lender, has indicated that it does not plan to increase its headcount on a net basis in the current financial year (FY26), despite expanding its branch network, as it sees scope to “realign and redistribute its workforce”.
 
These comments were made by ICICI Bank’s senior management at the Macquarie Asia Conference 2025.
 
Interestingly, the bank saw a net reduction of 6,723 employees in FY25, with its total workforce declining to 129,177. During this period, however, it added 460 branches to its network.
 
In comparison, ICICI Bank added 9,240 employees in FY24, 20,816 in
Topics : ICICI Bank employee

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon