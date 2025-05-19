ICICI Bank unlikely to increase its headcount on a net basis in FY26

ICICI Bank, the country’s second-largest private sector lender, has indicated that it does not plan to increase its headcount on a net basis in the current financial year (FY26), despite expanding its branch network, as it sees scope to “realign and redistribute its workforce”.

These comments were made by ICICI Bank’s senior management at the Macquarie Asia Conference 2025.

Interestingly, the bank saw a net reduction of 6,723 employees in FY25, with its total workforce declining to 129,177. During this period, however, it added 460 branches to its network.

In comparison, ICICI Bank added 9,240 employees in FY24, 20,816 in