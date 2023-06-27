IDFC FIRST Bank on Tuesday raised Rs 1,500 crore through the issuance of Tier-2 bonds in the domestic market, the bank said in a release.The unsecured and subordinated bonds carry a face value of Rs 1 crore, and were issued through a private placement on the NSE E-bidding platform.The unsecured Tier-2 bonds have a tenure of 10 years, with a call option at the end of five years. They carry a coupon rate of 8.40 per cent.Following the capital raise, the bank's capital adequacy, based on the financials as of March 31, 2023, would reach 17.68 per cent. The bank said.