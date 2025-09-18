Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 10:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / IHCL wants to become 'superstar' of India's hospitality sector, eyes growth

IHCL wants to become 'superstar' of India's hospitality sector, eyes growth

The Tata group's hospitality arm recorded its 13th consecutive quarter of record performance in June this year, with a 19% increase in consolidated net profit (to ₹296 crore) and a 32%ump in revenue

IHCL has identified an asset-light strategy to achieve its 2030 goals. | File Image

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
8 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 10:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India needs an all-inclusive hospitality brand, says Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and chief executive officer of In­dian Hotels Company (IHCL), the cou­n­try’s largest hospitality chain.
 
He is de­t­ermined to turn IHCL into that brand.
 
The company is growing like never before, and is also on an acquisition spree. Its portfolio spans upscale, midscale, and budget hotels, and, of course, there is the crown jewel — Taj Hotels.
 
The growth strategy, however, goes beyond Taj, and builds on a landscape that has changed since the Covid-19 pandemic. What began with revenge travel (a near-forgotten term now) as the world
