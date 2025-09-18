IHCL wants to become 'superstar' of India's hospitality sector, eyes growth

India needs an all-inclusive hospitality brand, says Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and chief executive officer of In­dian Hotels Company (IHCL) , the cou­n­try’s largest hospitality chain.

He is de­t­ermined to turn IHCL into that brand.

The company is growing like never before, and is also on an acquisition spree. Its portfolio spans upscale, midscale, and budget hotels, and, of course, there is the crown jewel — Taj Hotels.

The growth strategy, however, goes beyond Taj, and builds on a landscape that has changed since the Covid-19 pandemic. What began with revenge travel (a near-forgotten term now) as the world