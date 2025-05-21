Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 08:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / IHH's move to seek increased damages may not affect Fortis expansion plans

IHH's move to seek increased damages may not affect Fortis expansion plans

Analysts say IHH's reputational harm claim in Japan won't impact Fortis's Indian operations; litigation continues over stalled open offer and regulatory hurdles

Fortis Healthcare did not respond to queries mailed by Business Standard till the time of going to print. | Photo: Bloomberg

Sanket KoulBhavini Mishra New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 8:14 PM IST

Fortis Healthcare is unlikely to be affected by Malaysian health care giant IHH’s move to seek around ₹11,800 crore in damages from Daiichi Sankyo for allegedly blocking its bid for the Delhi-based entity, according to analysts and experts. 
 
Keyur D Gandhi, managing partner at Gandhi Law Associates, said the damages claimed in a Japanese court were primarily about causing harm to reputation and a loss of opportunity, and, therefore, the impact on Fortis Healthcare’s Indian operations was likely to be indirect rather than operational. 
 
“If IHH succeeds in proving that Daiichi’s objections were frivolous or malicious, it could strengthen its
