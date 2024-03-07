Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IIFL Finance board to consider fundraise on March 13 after RBI clampdown

IIFL Finance had said that Fairfax India had agreed to invest up to $200 million of liquidity support on terms to be mutually agreed upon and subject to applicable laws and regulations

Nirmal Jain, Chairman and CEO, IIFL Finance

Nirmal Jain, Chairman and CEO, IIFL Finance

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 10:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The board of IIFL Finance Ltd will meet on 13 March 2024 to consider a proposal to raise funds by issuance through instruments like equity shares, convertible bonds, debentures and any other equity-linked securities.

The finance company, in a filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), said the fund-raising instruments would be issued through permissible modes including by way of a rights issue, private placement, preferential issue, or any other methods. This is subject to such regulatory, statutory and shareholders’ approval. Its stock closed 9.82 per cent higher at Rs 420.40 per share on BSE.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On Wednesday, IIFL Finance had said that Fairfax India, its long-standing investor, had agreed to invest up to $200 million of liquidity support on terms to be mutually agreed upon and subject to applicable laws and regulations.

This commitment from Fairfax to provide liquidity support came amidst the recent Reserve Bank of India (RBI) embargo effective 5 March 2024, on the company's gold loan disbursements. The RBI's embargo has raised liquidity concerns amongst the company’s investors and lenders.

Also Read

Fairfax India agrees to give IIFL Finance up to $200 mn liquidity support

IIFL Finance jumps 10% after 2-day losses on Fairfax fund's infusion plan

Here's why IIFL Finance investors may have terrible Tuesday

Fairfax India agrees to give IIFL Finance up to $200 mn liquidity support

IIFL Finance slumps 20% post RBI ban on sanctioning, disbursing gold loans

Macrotech Developers raises Rs 3,300 crore capital through QIP route

After muted Q3 results, HDFC Bank stock may have bottomed out

IndiGo's Gangwal invests $20 mn in manufacturing services startup Zetwerk

IIFL Finance's lending partners mull options to grow gold loan book

Co-founder Rakesh Gangwal to offload 3.3% stake in IndiGo via bulk deals

Topics : IIFL IIFL Group RBI Fundraising Fairfax India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 10:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LIVELatest News LiveGold Price TodayIIFL Finance Share PriceCoronavirus CaseIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 LIVEInternational Women's Day 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon