IIHL's takeover of Reliance Capital set to complete by January end

With all approvals in place, the latest being from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) after almost nine months, IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL), the successful resolution applicant for the beleaguered Reliance Capital—formerly owned by Anil Ambani—expects to complete the acquisition of the diversified non-banking finance company by the end of January, said Ashok Hinduja, chairman of IIHL.

With the acquisition of Reliance Capital and its subsidiaries, IIHL—which holds a stake in IndusInd Bank and is also in the process of acquiring Invesco Asset Management and Invesco Trustee—is targeting a valuation of $50 billion by 2030.