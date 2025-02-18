Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 86,630; silver down Rs 100 at Rs 1,00,400

Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 07:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
The price of 22-carat gold also climbed Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 79,410

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 86,780.

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 7:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 86,630 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 1,00,400.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also climbed Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 79,410.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 86,630.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 86,780.
 
  

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 79,410.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 79,560.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Mumbai at Rs 1,00,400. 
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,07,900.
 
US gold prices edged higher on Tuesday as uncertainty over President Donald Trump's tariffs continued to dominate sentiment, reinforcing bullion's appeal as a safe-haven asset amid fears of a potential global trade war.
 
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $2,898.99, as of 0030 GMT. US gold futures gained 0.4 per cent to $2,912.60.
 
Spot silver fell 1.3 per cent to $32.37 an ounce. Platinum gained 0.5 per cent to $980.29, and palladium climbed 1.4 per cent to $976.35.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)
 

Topics : Gold Prices Silver Prices gold and silver prices gold silver prices

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 7:23 AM IST

