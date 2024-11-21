Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / DPIIT gives nod to Hinduja Group firm IIHL for acquisition of RCAP

DPIIT gives nod to Hinduja Group firm IIHL for acquisition of RCAP

DPIIT approval was part of the resolution plan which was put to vote and approved by 99.96 per cent of the Committee of Creditors (CoC)

hinduja rcap buy

Illustration

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 7:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has given a go-ahead to Hinduja Group firm IIHL for acquisition of debt-ridden Reliance Capital Ltd (RCAP), sources said.

DPIIT approval was required as some of the shareholders of IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL) are residents of Hong Kong, a special administrative region controlled by China.

According to Press Note 3, if an entity from a nation sharing a land border with India (China, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar, and Afghanistan), or if a citizen or permanent resident of any such country is the beneficial owner of an investment in India, they are required to pursue investment through the government approval route.

 

According to sources, the green signal from the DPIIT will help take forward the resolution plan submitted by Mauritius-based IIHL, which emerged as the successful bidder by submitting Rs 9,861-crore bid for the debt-ridden financial firm.

The NCLT Mumbai on February 27, 2024, approved IIHL's resolution plan.

DPIIT approval was part of the resolution plan which was put to vote and approved by 99.96 per cent of the Committee of Creditors (CoC).

More From This Section

AI, Artificial Intelligence

Synergy Marine Group growing vegetables on its vessels using AI tech

Tata power

Tata Power, ADB ink pact for $4.25 bn finance for key energy projects

Gopalakrishnan Chathapuram Sivaramakrishnan, Whole-time Director and Chief Manufacturing Officer - Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), and Karan Chadha, National Head, Business Development - Fourth Partner Energy Limited (FPEL), during the Power Purc

Hyundai Motor targets 100% renewable energy by 2025, to set up two TN units

Fast Retailing Co

Uniqlo India aims Rs 1k cr sales mark in FY25, to increase local sourcing

Nokia Oyj headquarters, Nokia

Nokia, Microsoft Azure extend multi-year deal for data centre scalability

The approval was crucial as the Hinduja Group should close the transaction by the extended deadline of January 31, 2025.

Failure to meet the deadline would require the group to return Rs 3,000 crore raised from high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), ultra-HNIs, and family offices for the deal.

In November 2021, the Reserve bank of India (RBI) superseded the board of Reliance Capital on governance issues and payment defaults by the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group company.

The central bank had appointed Nageswara Rao Y as the administrator, who invited bids in February 2022 to take over the company.

Reliance Capital had a debt of over Rs 40,000 crore, and four applicants had initially bid with resolution plans. However, the committee of creditors rejected all four plans for lower bid values and a challenge mechanism was initiated in which IIHL and Torrent Investments participated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland strengthens retail presence in east with West Bengal outlet

In a rare move, S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday raised its outlook for India to ‘positive' from ‘stable' while affirming the lowest investment grade sovereign credit rating (BBB-) ahead of the general election results due on June 4.

Hinduja Leyland Finance receives 'AA+/Stable' rating boost from CRISIL

Hinduja Group

I-T dept accuses Hinduja Global Solutions of Rs 2,500 crore tax evasion

Hinduja Group

Hinduja group firm to raise Rs 3,000 crore as debentures to fund RCap buy

Gavel, law

NCLAT issues notice to IIHL on RCap plea seeking interest on payment

Topics : Hinduja Group DPIIT Reliance Captial

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 7:42 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayExit Poll Maharashtra 2024 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon