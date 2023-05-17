close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

IKEA, HDFC to launch financing options to make products more affordable

The scheme offers consumers EMI options with a mix of no-cost and low-cost solutions ranging from three to 30 months

BS Web Team New Delhi
IKEA

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 1:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

IKEA India and HDFC Bank have entered a partnership to provide a seamless and cost-effective method for consumers to finance the purchasing of home furnishing goods.
Under this collaboration, IKEA will offer customers an equated monthly instalment (EMI)-based financing option.

The financing option includes a mix of no-cost (0 per cent) and low-cost (up to 10 per cent) EMI plans, with flexible terms ranging from three to 30 months.
To avail of this financing option, customers are required to provide their Know-Your-Customer (KYC) information to the HDFC Bank representative at IKEA stores.

The new consumer financing option will be available at all IKEA stores in India starting from May 6, 2023, and will soon be accessible online as well.
In a statement shared by the company, Elena Pogosova, Country Commercial Manager at IKEA India, commented, "We understand that purchasing furniture involves a significant investment, and our goal is to make it affordable and accessible to all.

Also Read

How have the home loan EMIs changed since RBI's repo rate hike in May 2022?

HDFC Bank shares fall post Q3 as moderating loan, deposit growth weighs

HDFC Bank: Analysts see muted profit growth in Q4 amid higher provisions

HDFC Bank stock's re-rating still some time away, say analysts

HDFC Bank Q3: PAT may grow up to 20% YoY; margin, asset quality seen steady

Adani-Hindenburg case: SC grants Sebi time till August 14 to submit report

Bank of Baroda 'well protected' for switch to RBI's new loan-loss proposal

Nazara Technologies joins All India Gaming Federation as principal member

IndiGo inducts 2nd Boeing 777 aircraft; to operate on Mumbai-Istanbul route

Apple's App Store stopped over $2 bn in fraudulent transactions in 2022


Earlier this year, IKEA announced reduced prices for various product categories, including store and organise furniture, storage solutions, living room seating, bedroom furniture, office storage, kitchen accessories, and children's storage.
Additionally, the company is providing a five-year limited warranty for frames and sofa cushions, armchairs, sleeper sofas, and ottomans, further reinforcing its dedication to quality and customer satisfaction.


 
Topics : IKEA India HDFC Bank EMI BS Web Reports

First Published: May 17 2023 | 1:21 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Adani-Hindenburg case: SC grants Sebi time till August 14 to submit report

sebi
2 min read

Zydus Wellness Q4 results: Net profit up 9.02%, final dividend announced

zydus wellness q4
2 min read

Bank of Baroda 'well protected' for switch to RBI's new loan-loss proposal

Bank of Baroda
2 min read

Nazara Technologies joins All India Gaming Federation as principal member

nazara
2 min read

IndiGo inducts 2nd Boeing 777 aircraft; to operate on Mumbai-Istanbul route

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23
3 min read

Bharti Airtel Q4 net profit jumps 49% to Rs 3,005 cr, revenue up 14.3%

airtel
2 min read

Indian Oil posts first profit increase in 5 quarters as crude prices cool

Indian Oil Corp
2 min read
Premium

Lesson for Go First from Jet Airways' insolvency: Restart quickly

Go First
4 min read

Reliance Retail, Adani Group no longer bidding for Future Retail: Report

Future Retail
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon