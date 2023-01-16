HDFC Bank shares listless post Q3 as moderating loan, deposit growth weighs

Bank Q3 result review: Bank shares were listless on Monday as focus shifted on the lender's moderating growth post the October-December quarter result for 2022-23 financial year (Q3FY23). The stock gained 1.4 per cent intra-day, and was flat at Rs 1,601 at 11:30 AM. In comparison, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.02 per cent.