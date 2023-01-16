JUST IN
PSBs in focus; UCO Bank, Indian Overseas, Union Bank surge over 5%
Sula Vineyards soars 10% on heavy volumes post Q3 sales update
L&T Finance Holdings hits 52-week high, surges 6% on strong Q3 results
Avenue Supermarts slips 6%, hits over 6-month low post Q3 results
Nifty Auto, Metal indices trading in thin range; here's how to play them
MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty50 flat; IT, PSU Bank indices surge 1%
Stocks to Watch: Wipro, HDFC Bank, DMart, Delhivery, NDTV, Sula Vineyard
Street signs: Nifty's 20-DEMA, capital goods stocks gain, and more
Consumer companies push deal activity to 25-year high in 2022, shows data
Breather for Natco in Novartis cardiac drug case from Delhi High Court
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
PSBs in focus; UCO Bank, Indian Overseas, Union Bank surge over 5%
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

HDFC Bank shares listless post Q3 as moderating loan, deposit growth weighs

Analysts expect HDFC Bank's stock to perform gradually until the margin profile revives, and the merger-related overhang eases

Topics
HDFC Bank | Markets | HDFC Bank shares

Nikita Vashisht  |  New Delhi 

HDFC Bank's loan growth was higher by just 1.8 per cent QoQ in Q3FY23 due to de-growth in the corporate loan book

HDFC Bank Q3 result review: HDFC Bank shares were listless on Monday as focus shifted on the lender's moderating growth post the October-December quarter result for 2022-23 financial year (Q3FY23). The stock gained 1.4 per cent intra-day, and was flat at Rs 1,601 at 11:30 AM. In comparison, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.02 per cent.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on HDFC Bank

First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 11:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.