close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Apple's App Store stopped over $2 bn in fraudulent transactions in 2022

Apple has announced that its App Store prevented over $2.09 bn in potentially fraudulent transactions in 2022, blocking nearly 3.9 mn stolen credit cards from being used to make purchases

IANS San Francisco
Apple

Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 11:33 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Apple has announced that its App Store prevented over $2.09 billion in potentially fraudulent transactions in 2022, blocking nearly 3.9 million stolen credit cards from being used to make purchases, and banned 7,14,000 accounts from transacting again.

"Today, Apple announced that in 2022, the App Store prevented over $2 billion in potentially fraudulent transactions, and rejected nearly 1.7 million app submissions for failing to meet the App Store's high standards for privacy, security, and content," Apple said on Tuesday.

Among those 1.7 million apps, 4,00,000 were rejected for violating privacy, 1,53,000 were rejected for spam and copying existing apps, and 29,000 were rejected for including hidden or undocumented features.

Nearly 24,000 apps were blocked or removed from the App Store for bait-and-switch violations such as these in 2022.

Moreover, the tech giant said about 4,28,000 developer accounts were terminated for potentially fraudulent activity, and 105 million fraudulent developer account creations were blocked.

Apple also deactivated 282 million fraudulent customer accounts and prevented the creation of another 198 million.

Also Read

PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check

Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far

Global app downloads on Apple Store, Google Play reach 35.5 bn in Q4 2022

Apple's Delhi store now open for public: 5 things you need to know about it

Apple BKC Mumbai store previewed ahead of April 18 opening: See pictures

If AI goes wrong, it can go quite wrong: OpenAI CEO tells US lawmakers

Nadella disputes Musk's claim, says Microsoft not controlling OpenAI

IBM confirms acquisition of Polar Security reportedly for $60 million

APSEZ sets new record, handles highest ever rail cargo of 121 MMT in FY23

Reliance Retail, Adani Group no longer bidding for Future Retail: Report

Last year, App Review took action to prevent nearly 84,000 potentially fraudulent apps from reaching users on the App Store.

In 2022, with over 1 billion ratings and reviews processed, Apple blocked and removed more than 147 million ratings and reviews for failing to meet moderation standards, the company mentioned.

--IANS

shs/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Apple Card transactions

First Published: May 17 2023 | 11:33 AM IST

Latest News

View More

IBM confirms acquisition of Polar Security reportedly for $60 million

IBM
2 min read

APSEZ sets new record, handles highest ever rail cargo of 121 MMT in FY23

Adani Ports, APSEZ
2 min read

Reliance Retail, Adani Group no longer bidding for Future Retail: Report

Future Retail
2 min read

Suzlon gets order of 33 wind turbines from Vibrant for 99 MW energy project

Suzlon Energy
2 min read

Jio to cross 500 mn subscriber mark by FY26, maintain market leadership

jio, reliance jio
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23
3 min read

Bharti Airtel Q4 net profit jumps 49% to Rs 3,005 cr, revenue up 14.3%

airtel
2 min read

Indian Oil posts first profit increase in 5 quarters as crude prices cool

Indian Oil Corp
2 min read
Premium

Lesson for Go First from Jet Airways' insolvency: Restart quickly

Go First
4 min read

Oberoi Realty Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 106% to Rs 480 cr

Project pipeline to keep revenue trajectory strong for Oberoi Realty
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon