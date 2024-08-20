Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / Ikea pilots same-day delivery in Hyderabad, hits 100% EV delivery goal

Ikea pilots same-day delivery in Hyderabad, hits 100% EV delivery goal

As part of its sustainability strategy, Swedish furniture giant Ikea has committed to entering all new markets, including the Delhi-NCR region, with an EV-first approach

ikea

IKEA

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 5:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Swedish furniture giant Ikea announced on Tuesday that it has begun piloting same-day delivery services in Hyderabad, with plans to expand the initiative across all its markets in India over the coming year. This move aligns with the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance customer convenience and bolster its delivery capabilities across the country.

In addition to the same-day delivery pilot, Ikea India has also transitioned to 100 per cent electric vehicle (EV) deliveries in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune. This is part of the company’s commitment to create a sustainable value chain. The company aims to reach the same goal in Mumbai within the next few months.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

As part of its sustainability strategy, Ikea has committed to entering all new markets, including the Delhi-NCR region, with an EV-first approach. This strategy reflects Ikea’s dedication to reducing its carbon footprint and promoting environmentally friendly practices in its operations.

“For Ikea, a sustainable value chain is an essential part of our growth journey. This is just the first of the many milestones in that effort, and we are proud to lead the EV journey from our foundational years in India,” said Susanne Pulverer, CEO of Ikea India. “We strongly believe that profit and the planet can be co-created and will continue to lead with this mindset.”

Ikea’s transition to electric last-mile delivery began in 2019 with the introduction of three-wheeled electric rickshaws that delivered thousands of orders each month. To accommodate larger deliveries, the company has also integrated retrofit trucks and developed in-house charging infrastructure for its EV fleet.

Ikea to establish warehouse in Gurugram

Ikea currently operates large-format stores in Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai, and Bengaluru, along with two smaller city stores in Mumbai. As part of its expansion in India, Ikea has partnered with international logistics firm Rhenus to enhance its delivery services in the Delhi-NCR region. This collaboration will see the establishment of a 150,000-square-foot warehouse in Gurugram, capable of storing and fulfilling over 7,000 products. The warehouse is expected to be operational by early next year, enabling seamless doorstep delivery and 24-hour order fulfillment for customers in the region.

More From This Section

Grasim Industries

Grasim records Rs 1.30 trillion revenue for FY24, driven by cement business

Tata Chemicals

Tata Chemicals raises Rs 1,700 cr through NCDs on private placement basis

Disney

CCI warns Disney, Reliance media merger could harm competition: Report

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

TCS launches latest Pace Studio in Stockholm, first in Nordic region

Zomato is now allowing its users to build multiple carts at one time

Zomato shares worth Rs 5,438 cr sold in block deal, Antfin likely seller


Ikea’s expansion plans in India also include the opening of two shopping centers with integrated stores in Gurugram and Noida. The Gurugram project, which is expected to launch next year, represents a significant investment of Rs 7,000 crore.

Expansion plans in India

Ikea first entered India with the opening of its Hyderabad store in 2018. Since then, the company has committed to investing Rs 10,500 crore over its initial 10 years in the country, a plan that will be completed with the launch of the NCR project.

Looking ahead, Ikea is exploring further expansion in India, with cities like Pune, Chennai, and Kolkata on its radar. “We are looking at the next level of investment to further build Ikea’s presence in India, to expand volumes and increase sourcing,” said Pulverer. “Beyond the NCR, Pune and Chennai are of interest. Kolkata is also on our radar, but it will be a stepwise approach.”

 

Also Read

IKEA

Ikea gets closer to Delhi-NCR, to set up warehouse facility in Gurugram

IKEA

Ikea announces Gurugram warehouse deal to boost Delhi-NCR deliveries

IKEA

Ikea India shuts its Mumbai City store, might open another in Pune

Supreme Court, Manipur violence

Kolkata doctor rape-murder LIVE updates: SC orders removal of all pictures, videos of doctor

Jitendra Singh

Amid quota row, Centre asks UPSC to cancel lateral entry advertisement

Topics : IKEA India IKEA doorstep delivery Indian service delivery Furniture Furniture major IKEA Online furniture BS Web Reports Electric Vehicles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 5:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon