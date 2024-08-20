Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Amid quota row, Centre asks UPSC to cancel lateral entry advertisement

Amid quota row, Centre asks UPSC to cancel lateral entry advertisement

In a letter to the UPSC, Jitendra Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly believes that the process of lateral entry should adhere to the principles of equity and social justice

Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Photo: PTI)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre on Tuesday wrote to Preeti Sudan, chairman of the Union Public Service Commission, requesting her to withdraw the recent notification for lateral hiring of officials at various positions, which was published in an advertisement on Saturday.

In an official letter, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh noted that while the lateral hiring initiative (including those from the private sector) was initially endorsed by the Congress-led government in 2005, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly believes that the process of lateral entry should adhere to the principles of equity and social justice as outlined in the Indian Constitution.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Singh alleged that under the previous (Congress) governments, key posts such as that of secretary in various ministries, leadership of UIDAI etc, have been offered to lateral entrants without following any due process.

“... it is well known that the members of the infamous National Advisory Council used to run a super-bureaucracy that controlled the Prime Minister’s Office,” Singh said, alleging instances of favouritism in the appointments. Our Government has tried to make the process institutionally driven, transparent and open, he said.

For PM Modi reservation in public employment is a “cornerstone of our social justice framework…,” he said, adding that the constitutional mandate has to be respected to ensure rightful representation of the marginalised communities.

He further urged the Commission to review this provision in the new notification and cancel the current advertisement.

More From This Section

Indian Civil Services

LIVE news: Central govt asks UPSC to cancel latest advertisement for lateral entry in bureaucracy

Supreme Court, Manipur violence

Kolkata doctor rape-murder LIVE updates: SC orders CISF to provide security at RG Kar Hospital

Doctor

Health Ministry writes to Centre-run hospitals heads to enhance security

bharat bandh

Bharat Bandh 2024: All you need to know about nationwide shutdown on Aug 21

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Protest, Lawyers Protest

Kolkata case: CBI to conduct polygraph test of Sanjoy Roy. Top updates


The UPSC had invited applications to fill 45 posts at various levels in the central government offices on a contractual basis for three years.

The issue has turned into a major political slugfest between the Opposition and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, with allegations that the saffron party is attempting to bypass the reservation system, which grants representation to OBCs, SCs and STs in the government institutions.

Also Read

MK Stalin, Stalin

Lateral entry into bureaucracy is direct assault on social justice: Stalin

upsc, upsc exam, exam

Concept of lateral entry first introduced under Cong-led UPA regime: Rpts

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Need to come out of silos of seductive civil service jobs: VP Dhankhar

Exam results, results

UPSC declares ESIC Nursing Officer results at upsc.gov.in, check details

Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar

Delhi HC provides interim relief to Puja Khedkar, no arrest till Aug 21

Topics : UPSC Narendra Modi Jitendra Singh civil services Modi govt BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 1:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon