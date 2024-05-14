IKEA gets closer to Delhi-NCR, to set up warehouse facility in Gurugram

Swedish home furnishing company IKEA, on Tuesday, signed a memorandum of understanding with logistics company Rhenus to set up a 150,000 square feet warehouse facility near Gurugram.

Spread over 150,000 square feet, the warehouse facility will be able to store over 7,000 products and aid the group’s expansion into Delhi-NCR.





ALSO READ: India to have 200 new GCCs by 2025; growth to help office space: JLL “This initiative ensures seamless doorstep delivery to the customers in the Delhi NCR region, marking a significant milestone in IKEA’s expansion in India,” stated a release from the company.

With a surge in real estate development in Noida, Delhi, and Gurugram, the company has witnessed a corresponding increase in demand for home furnishings as well. Catering to this, the company plans to launch its omnichannel presence in the region by mid-2025.

The move will also allow the company to fulfil a majority of the orders within a period of 24 hours, it said.

“Bringing Rhenus’ expertise and experience in growing IKEA in other global markets to our operations here is an exciting opportunity for both in our India journey,” said Saiba Suri, country customer fulfillment manager at IKEA India.

“We don’t just plan to scale but create a customer experience that is good for the planet and for the people. IKEA is excited to announce its first foot down in Delhi NCR alongside Rhenus,” Suri added.

The warehouse, with connectivity via rail, road, and air, is expected to go live early next year.

“Co-created with IKEA India’s vision, the facility will be nestled within one of the largest and most modern warehouse and industrial parks in the country with top-of-the-line warehouse infrastructure, including cutting-edge storage and material handling systems. This facility that will fulfil hundreds of orders daily will also be generating hundreds of job opportunities,” the release further said.