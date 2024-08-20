LIVE: SC to hear Kolkata rape-murder case today as doctors continue stir
BS Web Team New Delhi
A Supreme Court Bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud will hear the matter related to the rape-murder of a young doctor in Kolkata. The matter has been kept on the top of the cause list for the hearing at 10:30 am.
The healthcare services were severely affected at state-run hospitals across West Bengal as the ceasework agitation by junior doctors to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a woman medic entered the 12th day on Tuesday.
Keeping their bitter rivalry aside, and braving relentless downpour, thousand of fans of Kolkata's 'Big Three' football clubs -- Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting -- came together to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, here on Sunday. Unprecedented scenes were witnessed outside the Saltlake Stadium as India defender and Mohun Bagan captain Subhasish Bose, accompanied by his wife Kasturi Chetri, and All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey joined the protest march, "demanding justice" for the RG Kar victim.
Long queues of patients were seen at several government-run hospitals in the state where senior doctors and assistant professors attended them at OPDs. The postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here on August 9. "The agitation will continue till our sister gets justice. We also want security at workplaces. Our primary demand is the punishment of the culprits," one of the agitating doctors at the state-run hospital told PTI.
Amid outrage over the incident, medics across the country have been protesting seeking justice for the victim and legislation for better security at workplaces.
11:09 AM
Kolkata rape-murder case: Proceedings about to start in Supreme Court
Senior Advocates Kapil Sibal, Maninder Singh, AM Singhvi, Vijay Hansaria present in the front row. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta also in court
10:51 AM
News update: SC Bench to assemble shortly to hear petition related to RG Kar hospital case
A Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is scheduled to hear the matter.
10:48 AM
Junior doctors in Bengal continue to stir over rape-murder of medic, health services affected
The healthcare services were severely affected at state-run hospitals across West Bengal as long queues of patients were seen at several government-run hospitals in the state where senior doctors and assistant professors attended them at OPDs. The agitation by junior doctors to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a woman medic entered the 12th day on Tuesday.
10:35 AM
Bengal govt forms SIT to probe financial irregularities at RG Kar hospital
The West Bengal government has formed a special investigation team to look into alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar medical college and hospital, where a trainee doctor was raped and murdered on August 9. A special investigation team has been formed by the West Bengal government to look into alleged financial misconduct at RG Kar medical college and hospital. This action follows an incident on August 9 in which a trainee doctor at the institution was sexually assaulted and killed.
10:22 AM
Supreme Court to hear Kolkata rape-murder case today, protests across country continue
A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will hear the rape-murder case of a young doctor in Kolkata that has led to protests by doctors across the country.
First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 10:30 AM IST