Improvement in Q3 key to reversal of Jubilant FoodWorks' fortunes

Brokerages downgraded ratings, accompanied by 18% revision in earnings

Analysts at Spark Capital expect Jubilant to gain share from both the organised and unorganised players in the Indian food service industry backed by a solid franchise and entrenched brand equity.
Premium

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 10:12 PM IST
Weak like-for-like (LFL) growth in the July-September quarter of 2023-24 (Q2FY24), near term demand worries and higher costs led to cuts in profit estimates for FY24 and FY25 of Jubilant FoodWorks.

Some brokerages have downgraded its ratings, and this was accompanied by earnings revision by as much as 18 per cent.
First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 7:43 PM IST

