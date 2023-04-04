Infosys to open campus in Kolkata to bring office closer to talent pool

In order to expand its operations, Infosys is working to open a 50-acre campus in Kolkata next year. The West Bengal government is also preparing for the software company to begin operations in the state, Financial Express has reported.

The construction of the campus is likely to be completed in around 18 months. Meanwhile, Infosys plans to conduct its business from a rented, makeshift facility in the city, according to the report, which quoted people familiar with the development.

Infosys had posted on Facebook, "Kolkata, here we come! Infosys now in your very own city. Looking forward to welcoming you to our office soon. Stay tuned for the latest updates and job openings!"

In a stock exchange filing, Infosys said that a meeting of its board of directors will be held on April 12 and 13 and take decisions on key matters. The construction of the campus on 50 acres of land is expected to be completed in 2024.



The company plans to begin operations from the new campus as soon as the construction is complete. A spokesperson for Infosys said the company is in a 'silent period' ahead of the board meeting and did not say anything on the matter, the newspaper reported.

The new campus in Kolkata is part of Infosys' plans to have its offices closer to the available talent pool. This is being done to minimise travel to other cities and provide opportunities to work closer to home.



In 2018, Infosys said the software development facility in Kolkata was being developed at a cost of Rs 100 crore. When completed, the facility will be able to accommodate around 1,000 employees in the early stages, the FE report said.