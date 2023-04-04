close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Infosys to open campus in Kolkata to bring office closer to talent pool

Infosys is taking these steps to minimise inter-city travel for its employees and provide them with greater flexibility

BS Web Team New Delhi
Image

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 1:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In order to expand its operations, Infosys is working to open a 50-acre campus in Kolkata next year. The West Bengal government is also preparing for the software company to begin operations in the state, Financial Express has reported.

The construction of the campus is likely to be completed in around 18 months. Meanwhile, Infosys plans to conduct its business from a rented, makeshift facility in the city, according to the report, which quoted people familiar with the development.

Infosys had posted on Facebook, "Kolkata, here we come! Infosys now in your very own city. Looking forward to welcoming you to our office soon. Stay tuned for the latest updates and job openings!"

In a stock exchange filing, Infosys said that a meeting of its board of directors will be held on April 12 and 13 and take decisions on key matters. The construction of the campus on 50 acres of land is expected to be completed in 2024.

The company plans to begin operations from the new campus as soon as the construction is complete. A spokesperson for Infosys said the company is in a 'silent period' ahead of the board meeting and did not say anything on the matter, the newspaper reported.

The new campus in Kolkata is part of Infosys' plans to have its offices closer to the available talent pool. This is being done to minimise travel to other cities and provide opportunities to work closer to home.

In 2018, Infosys said the software development facility in Kolkata was being developed at a cost of Rs 100 crore. When completed, the facility will be able to accommodate around 1,000 employees in the early stages, the FE report said.

Also Read

TCS Q2 result: Brokerages upbeat on margin improvement; macro risks remain

WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Bollywood stars, tickets, live streaming details

FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony: When and where to watch Live in India

Narayana Murthy asks youngsters to ditch WFH, moonlighting; attend office

How does outgoing TCS CEO Gopinathan's salary compare to other IT execs?

Adani Group joint venture in talks for 1st offshore loan since Hindenburg

Twitter's publisher-focused alternative 'Post' now open for public

Music streaming platform Spotify shuts its live audio application

Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Telangana

Edtech giant Byju's appoints GE and Vedanta executive Ajay Goel as CFO

Topics : Infosys | Infosys stock | TCS | Wipro | Jobs in IT sector | Indian IT Sector | BS Web Reports | Work from home | Accenture

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 1:30 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Adani Group joint venture in talks for 1st offshore loan since Hindenburg

Adani
2 min read

Twitter's publisher-focused alternative 'Post' now open for public

Twitter
2 min read

Music streaming platform Spotify shuts its live audio application

Photo: Reuters
2 min read

Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Telangana

Indigo
1 min read

Edtech giant Byju's appoints GE and Vedanta executive Ajay Goel as CFO

Ajay Goel, byju
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Sebi to probe Adani offshore deals for possible rule violations: Report

Adani Group, Adani
4 min read

RCap auction postponed to April 11 even as Torrent pursues litigation

Reliance Capital
3 min read
Premium

Indian dating apps swipe right for Bharat as relationship landscape changes

Tata Super app, Tata teleservices, Phone, Apps, Telecom
5 min read

Adani Group joint venture in talks for 1st offshore loan since Hindenburg

Adani
2 min read

Edtech giant Byju's appoints GE and Vedanta executive Ajay Goel as CFO

Ajay Goel, byju
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon