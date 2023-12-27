In non-cigarettes push, how ITC built more than 25 FMCG mother brands

Y C Deveshwar, who was ITC chairman from 1996 to 2017, powered the company into non-tobacco FMCG. Deveshwar, who died in May 2019, would often refer to the company as India’s Trademarks Corporation

A young couple sharing a laugh — in the living room over a Polish joke book, on the beach, in the rain — with the tagline, “Made for each other”, hung from billboards at prominent street corners from the 1960s to the 1990s. It was a campaign for one of the largest selling cigarette brands in India, Wills (Navy Cut) from the ITC stable, that resonated with a generation of smokers and non-smokers alike till the curtains came down on tobacco advertising in 2004.



As we prepare to welcome 2024, ITC has metamorphosed from a tobacco giant into a conglomerate