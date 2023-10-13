close
Sensex (-0.28%)
66282.74 -183.64
Nifty (-0.32%)
19751.05 -63.70
Nifty Midcap (-0.38%)
40506.15 -154.00
Nifty Smallcap (-0.41%)
5956.10 -24.45
Nifty Bank (-0.69%)
44287.95 -308.75
Heatmap

Incred Finance plans to raise Rs 300 crore via non-convertible debentures

The company plans to allocate 75 per cent of the net proceeds for purposes such as onward lending, financing and the repayment of existing borrowings, including interest and principal

Incred

InCred Financial Services Limited

Anjali KumariAjinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 5:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Incred Finance announced on Friday that it aims to raise funds of up to Rs 300 crore through a public offering of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) starting from October 25. The issue is scheduled to close on November 7.

The NCDs are divided into three maturity options of 15 months, two years and three years. The base issue size is set at Rs 150 crore, and there is a green shoe option that allows for an additional Rs 150 crore, bringing the total fundraising to Rs 300 crore, the company said in a release.

The company plans to allocate 75 per cent of the net proceeds for purposes such as onward lending, financing and the repayment of existing borrowings, including interest and principal. Additionally, a maximum of 25 per cent will be earmarked for general corporate purposes, according to the release.

The effective yield offered to NCD holders varies based on different categories and ranges from 9.9 per cent to 10.23 per cent per annum.

The outstanding debt of the company stood at Rs 3,717 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year. The AUM stood at Rs 6,484 crore in the same period.

Bhupinder Singh, whole-time director and chief executive officer of InCred Financial Services Limited, said that the company is expected to surpass the industry standards in terms of AUM.

The company said it had a product mix of personal loans, student loans, school financing and loan against property (LAP), among others. For the first quarter of the ongoing financial year (Q1 FY24), the company said it had disbursed Rs 1,887 crore and had an Asset Under Management (AUM) of Rs 6,484 crore. The company said its gross NPA and net NPA were pegged at 2.4 per cent and 1.1 per cent, respectively, for the same period.

“We continuously leverage technology and data science to make lending quick, simple and hassle-free. A key component of our growth so far has been the success of our liabilities strategy, and this public issuance of NCDs will play a role in further diversifying and strengthening our borrowing mix,” Singh said.

The NCDs have been given the rating of 'A+' with a 'Stable' outlook by CRISIL.

The book-running lead managers of the issues were JM Financial Limited.

Also Read

Raymond to consider issue of non-convertible debentures up to Rs 2,200 cr

Vivriti Capital to raise Rs 500 cr via non-convertible debentures on Aug 18

Embassy REIT raises Rs 1,050 crore through NCDs to refinance bank loans

Poonawalla Fincorp's AUM grows 41% YoY in Q1FY24 to at Rs 17,770 crore

D B Realty raises up to Rs 1,544 crore through convertible warrants

BlackRock clients pull $13 billion from long term investment funds

JPMorgan profit rises on interest income boost, First Republic purchase

Zydus unit recalls 7,248 bottles of Oxybutynin Chloride tablets in US

Ashok Leyland bags order for 1,666 new buses from Tamil Nadu STUs

A-I Express set to induct 50 new Boeing 737 MAX planes in next 15 months

Topics : InCred funding AUM Non convertible debentures NCDs JM Financial

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 5:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShubman Gill Health UpdatesLatest News LiveGlobal Hunger Index 2023World Cup, IND vs PAK PreviewGold-Silver PriceHDFC Life Insurance Q2 profitNZ vs BAN LIVE SCOREOperation Ajay

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rollsBJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screensCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger IndexOperation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assetsFed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon