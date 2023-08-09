Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.23%)
65995.81 + 149.31
Nifty (0.32%)
19632.55 + 61.70
Nifty Smallcap (1.12%)
5396.50 + 59.75
Nifty Midcap (0.33%)
38037.00 + 124.50
Nifty Bank (-0.19%)
44880.70 -83.75
Heatmap

Vivriti Capital to raise Rs 500 cr via non-convertible debentures on Aug 18

The NCDs will have five options with different tenures and interest payout options

vivriti capital

vivriti capital (Source: www.vivriticapital.com)

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 10:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Vivriti Capital’s Rs 500 cr NCD to open on Aug 18

Non-banking financial company Vivriti Capital plans to raise ~500 crore through a maiden public issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The issue is scheduled to open on August 18 and close on August 31, with an option of early closure in case of full subscription. The NCDs will have five options with different tenures and interest payout options. The effective yield on the debt instruments range between 9.98 per cent and 10.48 per cent (on a pre-tax basis). 


Siemens’ prospects remain healthy
 
Siemens stock fell 1.2% on Wednesday, extending the decline from its 52-week high of Rs 4,066.10 made on 31st July. On Tuesday evening, Siemens reported 14% YoY growth in revenue, and 43% jump in PAT for Apr-June quarter (Q3), according to ICICI Securities. The brokerage has an ‘add’ rating and target price of Rs 4,190. It says, all in all it was a good set of results and in line with consensus estimates. “Siemens remains the best play with a strong product suite to participate in the capex uptick across new factories, transmission and mobility,” it says. Additionally, the outlook on base orders remains favourable. ICICI Securities estimates a 20% CAGR in earnings over FY22-FY25

Market watchdog issues warning to Axis Trustee

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday issued an administrative warning to Axis Trustee Services Ltd (ATSL), a subsidiary of Axis Bank, for non-compliances. The warning is in relation to four non-convertible debenture (NCD) issuances between March and June for which ATSL acted as a trustee. According to the an exchange filing made by Axis Bank, the warning has been issued for non-compliance of Regulation 18(6A) of the SEBI (Issue and Listing of Non-convertible Securities) Regulations, 2021. The norms require disclosure of issuer’s bank details for interest payment and redemption in the trust deed and pre-authorisation of debenture trustee for the same.

Also Read

Raymond to consider issue of non-convertible debentures up to Rs 2,200 cr

Global investment firms IFC, M&G invest in Vivriti Retail Asset Fund

Hinduja Housing Finance to raise Rs 800 cr via capital bond, debentures

NBFC loan sanctions up 2% YoY in Q4, rises in investment sector: Report

New phase of capex cycle to start soon, say analysts. Top stocks to bet on

Shorter IPO timeline to become effective from December 1, says Sebi

Improved production, higher cash flow drive Q1 boost for Coal India stock

NSE cautions investors against their money in any assured returns scheme

Sebi reduces timeline for listing shares to T+3 from T+6 from December 1

SIP inflows top Rs 15,000 crore, help offset redemption pressure

Topics : Vivriti Capital NBFC non-convertible debentures Siemens ICICI Securities

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 10:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence Motion LiveStock to Watch TodayChandrasekaranGold-Silver PriceBook Lovers Day 2023MPL Lays offRBI MPCUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poorShriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS todayYogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licenceiOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

Economy News

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflationIndia's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon