Amusement parks in India add immersive rides and festivals to lure people

Amusement parks in India are ramping up their offerings with new attractions to their existing parks, changing themes to stay relatable with guests and adding more non-ride activities like food festivals and concerts to their parks to lure more visitors after footfall numbers corrected late 2024 and this year.
How are amusement parks enhancing their offerings?
Earlier, amusement parks used to have special concerts and shows curated mostly for year-end or select days during the year. Now, amusement parks like Wonderla Holidays are adding more new experiences for guests through non-ride activities like festivals and specific experiences around