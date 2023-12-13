Sensex (0.05%)
India has $20 bn dry powder waiting to be invested: Peak XV MD Anandan

Says investors are looking to invest unallocated capital in sectors like AI

Venture Capital
Premium

Representative Image

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 9:38 PM IST
The Indian startup ecosystem is currently sitting on $20 billion — around Rs 1.6 trillion — in dry powder waiting to be allocated, according to Rajan Anandan, managing partner, Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia India).

Dry powder refers to unallocated capital raised by private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) players that are ready to be invested.

This comes at a time when the Indian startup world has been at the receiving end of a funding slowdown, with investors becoming more selective with their bets.

Topics : Venture Capital Artificial intelligence startup ecosystem venture capitalists startups in India

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 9:38 PM IST

