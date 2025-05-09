India Inc's combined salary and wage growth slows amid muted demand

With a revenue growth slowdown hurting their margins and earnings, Indian companies seem to be seeking to rationalise their employee costs. The combined salary & wage expenses of the country’s listed companies grew just 4.8 per cent in the January-March quarter of 2025 (Q4FY25) over a year earlier — in single digits for a fifth straight quarter, and the slowest rate in at least 17 quarters.

For comparison, these companies’ combined salary & wage expenses had increased 6.1 per cent year-on-year in the same quarter of FY24 and 5.1 per cent in Q3FY25.

The 457 listed companies in our