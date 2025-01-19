Business Standard

Sunday, January 19, 2025 | 03:33 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / India Inc top leaders to attend Davos summit amid Trump tariff threats

India Inc top leaders to attend Davos summit amid Trump tariff threats

Their participation comes at a crucial time, as US President Donald Trump's tariff threats loom over India

Time and time again, Davos has fallen victim to a lack of focus and actionable unifying vision

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India Inc's top brass, including Reliance Industries' Mukesh Ambani, Tata Group's N Chandrasekaran, JSW Group's Sajjan Jindal, and Aditya Birla Group's Kumar Mangalam Birla, will attend the World Economic Forum's annual summit in Davos, beginning on Monday.
 
Their participation comes at a crucial time, as US President Donald Trump's tariff threats loom over India.
 
Trump is expected to address the WEF audience virtually and is likely to discuss his economic plans, including visas, Bloomberg reported.
 
The information technology (IT) industry will be represented by TCS Chief Executive Officer K Krithivasan and Rishad Premji, executive chairman of Wipro. The IT industry is concerned about a possible reduction in visa approvals for Indian IT workers by the incoming US President. Any changes in US government policies reducing visa grants would impact Indian companies. The H-1B visa programme, which permits US companies to hire skilled foreign workers in specialised fields, has long been a source of controversy. Any policy changes by Trump are likely to affect India’s $250 billion IT sector and will be debated by the top Indian leaders.
 
 
The start-up world will be represented by Paytm Chief Executive Officer Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath.

Also Read

Bullish on Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu to launch #BullishOnTN brand campaign at Davos to woo investors

World Economic Forum, Davos

Delegation of state ministers, CMs, CEOs to attend WEF Summit in Davos

World Economic Forum, Davos

WEF to focus on 'collab for intelligent age', over 100 from India to attend

Saif Ali Khan, Saif

Latest LIVE: Arrested accused who attacked Saif Ali Khan is Bangladeshi national, says police

Saif Ali Khan attacker

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Bangladeshi accused sent to 5-day custody

 
Interestingly, the entire Ambani family is making the trip to Davos in Switzerland, including Reliance Foundation's Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani, and Isha Ambani.
 
The Indian banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector will be represented by Axis Bank Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Chaudhry and Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director of Bajaj Finserv. Nadir Godrej, chairman of Godrej Industries, and Prashant Ruia, director of the Essar Group, have also confirmed their participation.
 
The India Inc contingent will be joined by top Indian government leaders and state chief ministers who plan to promote India as an investment destination.

More From This Section

BYD

Keen to have mfg in India, visa issue not affecting operations: BYD

gavel law cases

NCLT directs liquidation of Tulip Hotels as it fails to get bidder

QIP

Punjab and Sind Bank to raise Rs 2K cr via QIP this quarter: CEO Saha

Singapore-based CapitaLand Investment Ltd (CLI) is planning to more than double its funds under management (FUM) in India by 2028 from the current base of S$7.4 billion. Besides scaling up investments in business parks, data centres, and logistics, t

CapitaLand announces Rs 450 cr investment in new IT park in Hyderabad

Toyota

EVs on anvil, part of multi-tech approach to combat emission: Toyota

Topics : Davos Donald Trump tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVEBudget 2025 LIVERPF Constable Recruitment 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon