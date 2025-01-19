Maharashtra to UP, states draw battle lines to woo investors in Davos

From rebranding to marathon meetings by chief ministers and other ministers, to lining up media campaigns, six Indian states—Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala—are competing fiercely to garner investor attention at the snow-laden Alpine town of Davos in Switzerland. This is part of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), scheduled from January 20 to 24.
Not just that, chief ministers like Devendra Fadnavis, Chandrababu Naidu, and Revanth Reddy are also expected to hard-sell their states at the grand venue. As part of the WEF, there are two India pavilions—one for the central government and another for the delegation of six states—which will occupy different floors of the second pavilion. Other leaders include Nara Lokesh and TG Bharath from Andhra Pradesh, TRB Rajaa from Tamil Nadu, Suresh Kumar Khanna from Uttar Pradesh, and P Rajeev from Kerala. Maharashtra and Telangana have set targets of signing memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 7 trillion and Rs 1 trillion, respectively.
According to a source, Andhra Pradesh is sending the largest delegation of 20 people to the event, spending around Rs 15 crore for its pavilion with the theme—Sunrise State Andhra Pradesh. A source said that the chief minister himself will hold 19 meetings, including two with heads of state, in two days. This is in addition to 50 bilateral meetings to be conducted by Minister Nara Lokesh. The state's focus areas will be information technology, petrochemicals, food and beverages, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
On the other hand, the Tamil Nadu team will kickstart a global campaign on Brand Tamil Nadu—#BullishOnTN. During the four-day event, the Tamil Nadu team has already lined up 50 meetings with potential partners and for deepening conversations with global leadership. "Our commitment to policy continuity, sustained over several years, ensures that when we sign MoUs, we see them through by providing streamlined approvals and creating the ideal ecosystem for industries to thrive," said Arun Roy, Secretary, Industries.
Telangana will focus on the Telangana Rising 2050 initiative. "As part of this vision, Telangana will be divided into three distinct clusters. This approach will ensure balanced development throughout the state, moving beyond just the growth of Hyderabad," said Special Chief Secretary of IT and Industries, Jayesh Ranjan.
A team of six members will travel from Kerala, with a primary focus on sectors such as information technology.