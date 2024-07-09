Business Standard
India Ratings downgrades state-owned RINL's term loans to default grade

RINL's liquidity is poor because of low-to-negative EBITDA generation against its significantly high debt repayment obligations

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 8:27 PM IST

India Ratings has downgraded the rating assigned to state-owned Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd's (RINL) bank facilities from “BB+” to “D” due to delays in the servicing of principal and interest repayment of term loans up to June 30, 2024. Instruments with a “D” rating are in default or expected to be in default soon.

The rating action reflects the public sector company RINL’s delay in debt servicing of its term loans of Rs 410.5 crore that was due by June 30, 2024. This was consistent with Ind-Ra’s Default Recognition and Post-Default Curing Period Policy. The regularisation was yet to be done as of July 05, 2024, India Ratings said in a statement.
Ind-Ra continues to assess the standalone profile of the company while factoring in implicit support from the Government of India’s parentage for RINL.

RINL’s liquidity is poor because of low-to-negative EBITDA generation against its significantly high debt repayment obligations. Furthermore, there have been delays in the receipt of funds for assets that have already been monetised and in its monetisation plans for other assets, India Ratings said.

In the past, the company’s losses had been funded by additional short-term borrowings, which mounted significantly over FY17-FY20, the rating agency said. The company’s free cash balances were around Rs 19.7 crore in FY24 (provisional) as against Rs 2.7 crore in FY23.

Established in 1982, RINL is a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Steel with its registered office in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. It is an integrated manufacturer of long steel products, with a liquid steel manufacturing capacity of around 6.3 million tonnes per annum. It also has a 541.6 MW captive power plant.

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 8:26 PM IST

