Canara Bank plans to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore through infra bonds

Public sector lender Canara Bank plans to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore through infrastructure bonds for lending to projects in areas like roads, power, and ports.

It is the third state-owned lender, after State Bank of India and Bank of India, to spell out plans to tap this route in the current financial year. SBI plans to raise up to Rs 20,000 crore, out of which it raised Rs 10,000 crore in June 2024. Bank of India is raising up to Rs 10,000 crore. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A Canara Bank official said the lender expects to raise part of this amount this quarter (Q2FY25) subject to market conditions. It is part of efforts to diversify sources of funds.

CRISIL and CareEdge Ratings have assigned a "AAA" rating for Canara Bank's infrastructure bonds.

It had raised Rs 10,000 crore via infrastructure bonds in 2023-24. It raised amounts through two tranches of 10-year bonds at a coupon rate of 7.54 per cent (Rs 5,000 crore) and 7.68 per cent (Rs 5,000 crore) respectively in FY24, according to its annual report for FY24.

The Bengaluru-based lender’s credit to the infrastructure sector rose by 12 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1.29 trillion as of the end of March 2024, according to analysts' presentation for FY24.

The money raised through infrastructure bonds is exempt from regulatory reserve requirements like Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) and Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR). The entire amount can be deployed in lending. When banks raise money through deposits, they have to keep 4.5 per cent of the amount with the Reserve Bank of India as CRR. Also, they have to invest about 18 per cent of the money into securities to maintain SLR. Bond money is also subtracted from the loan book for the calculation of priority sector lending obligations of the bank.

The investments in India’s key infrastructure sectors, renewable energy, roads, and real estate are pegged at Rs 15 trillion in the financial years 2025 and 2026, according to CRISIL Ratings.