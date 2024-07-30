Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India's 2047 economic goal offers Airtel big opportunities: Sunil Mittal

India's push on digitisation has made it outlier in terms of delivering both public services and goods to last mile, and telecom industry's significance as economic multiplier is likely to increase

Airtel, Bharti Airtel

The digital highway Airtel built with an investment of $50 bn-plus, is empowering individuals and businesses with secure and reliable digital solutions: Mittal | Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 4:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's strides towards the ambitious goal of being a $35 trn economy by 2047, will provide Airtel tremendous growth opportunities and new avenues of business, Chairman Sunil Mittal has said.
Mittal said 5G will play a critical role in accelerating the vibrant growth of India's digital landscape, as he asserted that Airtel is committed to being at the forefront of this intersection and working with policymakers and multiple stakeholders for achieving this goal.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
India's push on digitisation has made it an outlier in terms of delivering both public services and goods to the last mile, and observed that the telecom industry's significance as an economic multiplier is only likely to increase.
"As India moves towards the ambitious goal of being a $35 trn economy by 2047, your company will have tremendous opportunities for growth and new avenues of business," Mittal said in the company's latest annual report.
The Airtel top honcho exuded confidence that the company will continue to break new ground in being a leader of India's digital transformation journey.
The digital highway Airtel built with an investment of $50 bn-plus, is empowering individuals and businesses with secure and reliable digital solutions, he emphasised.

More From This Section

Who's Hyun Shik Park, Ola Electric's top earner, eclipsing Bhavish Aggarwal

Paytm sees no impact of lowering of UPI incentives on path to profitability

Paytm launches NFC card soundbox with integrated card payment system

Ola Electric's China import costs surge 37% in FY24 amid rising expenses

Adani Enterprises to launch first-ever public debt issue to raise Rs 600 cr

The past year saw robust growth in digitalisation, driven by increased internet penetration, widespread adoption of Digital Public Goods and a surge in internet-based activities.
The country's Digital Public Infrastructure or DPI gained international attention for its laudable mass adoption and cost-effectiveness.
"The digital economy of India today contributes about 11 per cent of the country's GDP, underlining the commitment from various stakeholders, including the private sector, in ensuring that India achieves its vision of a $1 trn digital economy at an exponential pace," Mittal said.
The Indian economy recorded a steady growth of 8.2 per cent, outpacing several major economies and retaining the title of the world's fastest-growing economy.
"Supported by a strong foundation of progressive reforms, domestic demand and a fillip to trade with the push on infrastructure spends, the country's growth saw deft, cogent decision-making from the Central Bank in navigating global challenges," he noted.
Sustained investment in critical sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, infrastructure, and supply chain will enable private-sector participation and propel economic growth.
Describing FY24 as a year of accelerated investments for the industry, as operators rapidly rolled out 5G services across India, he said "Airtel's bold decision to deploy 5G on non-standalone network architecture paid off on all fronts be that in customer experience, independent validation on network quality or prudent capital allocation".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Airtel begins re-farming mid-band spectrum to meet growth in 5G traffic

Jio, Airtel, Vi, vs BSNL: Tariffs comparison and how to port to BSNL

Has Airtel's customer database been breached by hackers? Company says this

Airtel ordered to pay Rs 5 lakh fine for harassing customer in 2013 case

Reliance Jio tops with AGR at Rs 25,331 cr, Airtel sees steepest growth

Topics : Airtel airtel 5G Digitisation Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 4:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEWayanad landslide LIVEDelhi UPSC Aspirants Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh ProtestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon