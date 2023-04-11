India's e-commerce logistics space to exceed 10 bn parcels by FY28: Redseer



“During the course of the year, the industry saw intensifying competitive trends from smaller incumbents with yields also being challenged,” said Redseer report. “However, despite this, the market is an attractive long-term bet with the overall e-commerce logistics opportunity to grow at a minimum CAGR of 20 per cent to comfortably exceed 10 billion parcels by FY28 on the back of steady e-commerce growth,” the report added. India’s e-commerce logistics space to exceed 10 billion parcels by FY28 as it rides on new categories, and direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands along with growth in Tier 2 plus cities, according to a report by Redseer Strategy Consultants. The total shipments (forward plus reverse) for e-commerce logistics grew to 4 billion in FY23 (excluding hyperlocal shipments). Within this pie, in-house logistics versus third-party players had a roughly equal share.



Redseer said logistics players with relevant and customized offerings for D2C brands are well-positioned to capture market share in this high-growth segment. They are also expected to have a stronger yield profile going forward. D2C has emerged as a strong growth segment within e-commerce. Redseer said D2C brands across channels are expected to grow overall GMV (gross merchandise value) at 35 per cent in the next few years, with brand.com accounting for a significant share of this growth. A total of $ 33 billion of GMV is expected to be generated from D2C brands across all channels by CY27.



Despite intensifying competition threats, logistics firm Delhivery remains the clear market leader in FY23 within e-commerce 3PLs (third-party logistics) parcels-as per Redseer data. Its wide set of offerings for D2C brands along with its fast-growing non-e-commerce business also makes it better insulated from the recent macro trends in the e-commerce space and a more resilient logistics business overall. “Despite funding headwinds in e-commerce and Internet sectors, there are multiple pockets of high growth and high-yield opportunities available for e-logistics players, be in D2C or large goods or non-e-commerce segments,” said Mrigank Gutgutia, Partner, Redseer Strategy Consultants.

