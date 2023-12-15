Sensex (    %)
                        
India's growth story is going to be distinctive and unique: Rohit Jawa

At the 188th Foundation Day Celebration by the Bombay Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Jawa said in his keynote address that India's digital landscape is a key accelerator for growth

Experts said HUL MD and CEO Rohit Jawa was looking to make the company 'future-ready', and these bets would eventually pay off

Rohit Jawa, chief executive officer and managing director of Hindustan Unilever

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 7:05 PM IST

India’s growth story is going to be distinctive and unique, Rohit Jawa, chief executive officer and managing director of Hindustan Unilever, said.

At the 188th Foundation Day Celebration by the Bombay Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Jawa said in his keynote address that India’s digital landscape is a key accelerator for growth.
“The digital infrastructure has opened up possibilities for companies – to reach consumers and customers seamlessly with superior tailored services.” He added that favourable demographics and the nation’s Make in India drive will also provide impetus to its growth journey. “While the growth journey for most economies was fuelled mainly by manufacturing, the India story will equally be supported by the services industry,” he said.

The final growth accelerator and unique differentiator, Jawa said, is India’s growing domestic market and said, “While most growing economies, traditionally, depended on a large exports market, India is witnessing a rapid rise in consumption. This presents a huge headroom for growth and opportunities.”

The five key areas the nation needs to work on to make the India growth equation complete include creating employment, boosting employability, and women's participation in the workforce. The fourth area would be strengthening the rural economy and the need to be cognisant of the climate crisis.

Jawa urged India Inc to integrate societal and environmental actions into the very fabric of their businesses. He said, “We are now standing at the inflection point. It is up to us, how we chalk the future. As India Inc, we need to join hands – with the government and with civil society. We need to grow and grow together. We need to ensure that our growth is sustainable and inclusive.”

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 6:58 PM IST

