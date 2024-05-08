Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Revenue in FY25 to grow around 15%, tensions in West Asia a factor: L&T CFO

Given the variety and scale of orders it receives, L&T's results are often seen as a bellwether for capital expenditure in the Indian economy

L&amp;T Q4 net increases 10% to Rs 3,621 cr, firm declares dividend of Rs 22

The company's infrastructure segment, which contributes to about half of its total revenue, received orders worth 31.34 billion rupees during the quarter, with international orders contributing 22%.

Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 9:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's national elections and global geopolitical tensions will hurt Indian engineering company Larsen and Toubro's (L&T) order inflow and revenue in fiscal year 2025, the firm said on Wednesday, after reporting fourth-quarter results that beat analysts' estimates.
"We expect revenue growth to be at around 15% for fiscal year 2025," Shankar Raman, the company's CFO said in a post earnings call.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Indian elections as well as geopolitical tensions in West Asia will affect both order inflow and execution, he said.
L&T had recorded a revenue growth of 21% during fiscal 2024.
Given the variety and scale of orders it receives, L&T's results are often seen as a bellwether for capital expenditure in the Indian economy.
Besides India, the company operates in the Middle East, Africa and South-East Asia.
 
L&T reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,396 crore ($526.5 million) for the January-March quarter, up 10% from last year and beating analysts' estimate of Rs 4,113 crore, as per LSEG data.
Its revenue from operations rose 15% to Rs 67,079 crore in the March quarter, ahead of analysts' expectations of Rs 66,336 crore, with international revenue contributing 45% of the total.
Analysts have flagged that the robust capital expenditure environment, which fuelled L&T's profit for seven straight quarters, is likely to be subdued as government spending tapers ahead of national elections that started mid-April and will go on until early June.
L&T's consolidated order book as of March 31 rose to Rs 4.76 trillion, a 20% rise from a year earlier.
The company's infrastructure segment, which contributes to about half of its total revenue, received orders worth Rs 3,134 crore during the quarter, with international orders contributing 22%.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : West Asia Larsen & Toubro corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2024 | 9:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGoogle Digital Wallet for AndroidIndia FY25 GrowthPM Modi in TelanganaIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon