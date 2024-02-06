L&T wins contract for Assam bridge, to boost link to textile hub Sualkuchi

The contract was awarded to L&T by the Public Works Roads Department, Assam.

Features of the bridge

"The project will have a 3.6 km long cable-stayed bridge portion along with a 5.61 km approach on Palashbari side and a 3 km approach on Sualkuchi side including wetland approach viaducts," it said. The maximum span of the extra dosed cable-stayed portion will be 165 metres, it added.

A cable-stayed bridge structure is designed to minimise the impact of stormy winds as they are aerodynamic in nature.





READ: L&T Construction bags order for its transportation infra biz According to L&T, the project is scheduled to be completed in 48 months.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone last year

The foundation stone for the key infrastructure project was laid during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state during the festival of Bihu last year.



The project is part of the government's effort to improve connectivity in the northeastern states.

Connectivity to textile hub Sualkuchi town





READ: L&T bags 'large' contract for hydrocarbon biz from IndianOil Adani Ventures The bridge is also expected to give a boost to the epicentre of Assam's heritage textile centre - Sualkuchi.

Notably, Sualkuchi is considered the epicentre of the state's heritage textile centre. The town is famous for producing "golden silk" which is made with indigenous materials like Muga.

According to L&T, the bridge will also directly connect to the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (GAU) in the state.