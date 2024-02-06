Sensex (    %)
                        
L&T wins contract for Assam bridge, to boost link to textile hub Sualkuchi

The foundation stone for the key infrastructure project was laid during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Assam during the festival of Bihu last year

Larsen & Toubro

The contract was awarded to L&T by the Public Works Roads Department, Assam.

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 1:03 PM IST

The construction arm of Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) bagged a contract by the Assam government to build a 12.21 kilometres long bridge connecting Palashbari and Sualkuchi towns in the northeastern state, the Indian multinational conglomerate said on Tuesday.

The contract was awarded by the Public Works Roads Department, Assam, to construct the 'cable-stayed bridge' across the river Brahmaputra in the state, the company said in a regulatory filing.

It did not specify the exact amount of the project but mentioned that it was among the "large" category. L&T's 'large' orders projects fall in the range of Rs 2,500 crore to 5,000 crore.

Features of the bridge

"The project will have a 3.6 km long cable-stayed bridge portion along with a 5.61 km approach on Palashbari side and a 3 km approach on Sualkuchi side including wetland approach viaducts," it said. The maximum span of the extra dosed cable-stayed portion will be 165 metres, it added.

A cable-stayed bridge structure is designed to minimise the impact of stormy winds as they are aerodynamic in nature.

According to L&T, the project is scheduled to be completed in 48 months.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone last year

The foundation stone for the key infrastructure project was laid during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state during the festival of Bihu last year.
 
The project is part of the government's effort to improve connectivity in the northeastern states.

Connectivity to textile hub Sualkuchi town

The bridge is also expected to give a boost to the epicentre of Assam's heritage textile centre - Sualkuchi.

Notably, Sualkuchi is considered the epicentre of the state's heritage textile centre. The town is famous for producing "golden silk" which is made with indigenous materials like Muga.

According to L&T, the bridge will also directly connect to the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (GAU) in the state.


First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 12:57 PM IST

