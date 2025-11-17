Monday, November 17, 2025 | 06:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / India's NCDEX eyes 20% stake in Sri Lanka's first commodity exchange

India's NCDEX eyes 20% stake in Sri Lanka's first commodity exchange

Move strengthens India-Sri Lanka financial ties and regional commodity trade presence

mustard field, Farmer, agriculture, Field
premium

Earlier this year, NCDEX signed an MoU with CSE to establish a comprehensive framework for commodities and derivatives trading in Sri Lanka.

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 6:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s leading agriculture commodity exchange, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), has decided to acquire around a 20 per cent stake in a new commodities and financial derivatives exchange being set up in Sri Lanka, subject to regulatory and governmental approvals. The move aims to deepen NCDEX’s footprint in the financial ecosystem of its neighbouring country. 
The new exchange, being promoted in Sri Lanka by the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE), will be called CSEDEX and focus on commodity and financial derivatives. Currently, Sri Lanka does not have any exchange for either commodity or financial derivatives.
Topics : NCDEX stock exchange sri lanka Markets
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon