India tribunal allows bankruptcy proceedings against Future Lifestyle

A company court on Thursday admitted Bank of India Ltd's petition to begin insolvency proceedings against Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd on an alleged loan default of Rs 496 crore ($60.69 million).
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), while pronouncing the order, also approved the appointment of Ravi Sethia as an Interim Resolution Professional, Future Lifestyle said in an exchange filing.
Future Lifestyle is the flagship fashion business of the debt-laden Future Group.
The NCLT has already initiated insolvency proceedings against the Group's flagship retail business Future Retail for non-payment of dues.
Also Read
Go First seeks interim moratorium, NCLT says no such provision under IBC
Future Enterprises defaults on Rs 12.75-crore interest payment on NCDs
SBI personal banking loan book up Rs-5 trn mark, helped by digital push
How have the home loan EMIs changed since RBI's repo rate hike in May 2022?
Go First saga: SpiceJet to revive 25 grounded aircraft, mobilises Rs 400 cr
Indian smartphone shipments decline 16% YoY to lowest Q1 in 4 yrs: IDC
TVS Motor Q4 net profit rises 22% to Rs 336 crore on rise in sales
Adani Ports completes sale of Myanmar port for a discounted $30 million
Adani Enterprises revenue up 26% at Rs 31,716 cr in Q4, PAT rises 137%
Macrotech to invest about Rs 2,500 cr this fiscal on land acquisition
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Future Lifestyle
- NSE
- BSE
- 1D
- 5D
- 1M
- 3M
- 6M
- 5Y