Adani Enterprises revenue up 26% at Rs 31,716 cr in Q4, PAT rises 137%

Group flagship company is focused on 'governance, compliance, performance': Gautam Adani

BS Reporter Mumbai
Adani, Adani Group

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 4:47 PM IST
Adani Enterprises said on Thursday its total income in Q4FY23 increased 26 per cent at Rs 31,716 crore due to strong performance of its businesses.
The Adani group flagship's earnings before interest, dividend, tax and amortization (Ebitda) increased by 157 per cent to Rs 3,957 crore due to better operating performance across. Profit after tax (PAT) increased by 137 per cent to Rs 722 crore in Q4.

“Once again, Adani Enterprises has lived up to its standing as not only India’s most successful business incubator but also one of the world’s most successful infrastructure foundries,” said Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, in a statement.
“The past year’s results represent indisputable evidence of the strength and resilience of the Adani Group’s operational and financial performance. These exceptional results also highlight our consistent track record of gestating and building critical infrastructure businesses,” he said.

“Our mega-scale infrastructure project execution capabilities and our O&M (operations and maintenance) management skills, which are comparable to the best in the world, are strengths that we continue to derive from the Adani portfolio’s diversity to create reliable long-term value for all our investors. Our focus remains on governance, compliance, performance, and cashflow generation."
On a consolidated basis for FY23, total income increased by 96 per cent to Rs 138,175 crore on account of strong performance by Integrated Resource Management (IRM) and Airport business The company's Ebitda increased by 112 per cent to Rs 10,025 crore on the back of growth in incubating businesses, airports and roads, apart from growth in IRM business.

The attributable PAT increased by 218 per cent to Rs 2,473 crore in line with increased Ebitda, the statement said.

Topics : Adani Enterprises Gautam Adani Q4 Results

First Published: May 04 2023 | 5:35 PM IST

