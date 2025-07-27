India-UK FTA will grow Scotland whisky market by $1 bn: Glenmorangie chief

Sunday, July 27, 2025 | 06:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Caspar MacRae, CEO of The Glenmorangie Company, says the India-UK Free Trade Agreement will make whisky more affordable in India, helping the market grow by $1 billion

Caspar MacRae, president and chief executive officer (CEO) at The Glenmorangie Company
Akshara Srivastava
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

The recently signed India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) will enable The Glenmorangie Company to reach a wider consumer base in India, which it expects to become its largest market by volume within the next five years, a top executive said.
 
“India has always been one of our most important markets. The India-UK FTA is an enormous win for both the Indian consumer and the Scotch whisky industry. It will make whisky more affordable for Indian whisky lovers while expanding the Scotch whisky market by about a billion dollars,” Caspar MacRae, president and chief executive officer of The Glenmorangie Company, told
