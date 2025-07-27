India-UK FTA will grow Scotland whisky market by $1 bn: Glenmorangie chief

The recently signed India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) will enable The Glenmorangie Company to reach a wider consumer base in India, which it expects to become its largest market by volume within the next five years, a top executive said.

“India has always been one of our most important markets. The India-UK FTA is an enormous win for both the Indian consumer and the Scotch whisky industry. It will make whisky more affordable for Indian whisky lovers while expanding the Scotch whisky market by about a billion dollars,” Caspar MacRae, president and chief executive officer of The Glenmorangie Company, told