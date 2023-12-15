Sensex (1.34%)
Indian envoy to US discusses technology partnership with IBM CEO Krishna

During the meeting at India House, they also discussed new and emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Quantum

Arvind Krishna

Photo: ANI

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 09:05 AM IST
Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu discussed India-US technology partnership during his meeting with International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) CEO Arvind Krishna on Thursday (US local time).
During the meeting at India House, they also discussed new and emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Quantum.
"Delighted to meet @ArvindKrishna, CEO @IBM at India House, and exchange ideas on India-US tech partnership, new and emerging technologies incl AI and Quantum, and IBM's education & skilling initiatives in India," Sandhu posted on 'X'.
IBM is an American multinational technology corporation headquartered in Armonk, New York. It is present in over 175 countries.
Meanwhile, the Indian envoy recently expressed his delight in attending the launch of the first made-in-India bicycles in a Walmart store in America.
Taking to X, Sandhu said, "Make in India, Make for the World! Delighted to witness the launch of Walmart in the US first made-in-India bicycles, manufactured by #HeroCycles #Ludhiana."
Earlier, Walmart announced that the first India-made bicycles are hitting select stores in the US just in time for the holidays. Hero Ecotech Ltd., one of India's foremost manufacturers and exporters of bicycles, has designed a "cruiser-style" bike for Walmart carrying the Concord brand available in both adult-sized men's and women's versions adding to the company's growing bicycle offerings.
Hero Ecotech Ltd. is among many Indian manufacturers who are building supplier relationships with Walmart, helping the company accelerate their goal to triple exports of goods from India to USD 10 billion annually by 2027.
Walmart's commitment to the Indian market is not new, with the company already exporting products across a range of categories.

IBM United States Technology Partnership Act

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 08:47 AM IST

