Indian IT services majors emerge as key bidders for US Bancorp's GCCs

Information technology (IT) services majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro, Cognizant, and ANSR have emerged as key bidders for a mandate from US Bancorp, which is looking to set up two global capability centres (GCCs) in India, according to people familiar with the development.

The fifth-largest US bank plans to insource a large portion of its technology (tech) work and is evaluating partnerships to build centres in Hyderabad and Chennai. While the Hyderabad unit is likely to be a wholly owned centre, the Chennai facility is expected to be operated under a build-operate-transfer (BOT) model.

US Bancorp joins its larger