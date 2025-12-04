Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 11:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Indian IT services majors emerge as key bidders for US Bancorp's GCCs

Indian IT services majors emerge as key bidders for US Bancorp's GCCs

Indian IT majors vie for mandate as American bank plans insourcing rampup

US Bancorp
premium

US Bancorp joins its larger peers in establishing a base in India, which already houses tech centres of several global financial services firms.

Avik Das Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 11:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Information technology (IT) services majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro, Cognizant, and ANSR have emerged as key bidders for a mandate from US Bancorp, which is looking to set up two global capability centres (GCCs) in India, according to people familiar with the development. 
The fifth-largest US bank plans to insource a large portion of its technology (tech) work and is evaluating partnerships to build centres in Hyderabad and Chennai. While the Hyderabad unit is likely to be a wholly owned centre, the Chennai facility is expected to be operated under a build-operate-transfer (BOT) model. 
US Bancorp joins its larger
Topics : Tata Consultancy Services IT Industry IT sector
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon