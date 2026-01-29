Indian Oil eyes Africa and Europe for petro exports: CMD AS Sahney

India’s largest refiner, which operates a total capacity of 80.75 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), mainly serves the domestic market, with exports contributing only a fraction of the firm’s sales. Indian Oil aims to increase refining capacity to 98.4 MTPA by 2028.

“India is expanding its refining capacity. I will be adding around 18 million tonnes, which means 40 per cent of the expanded refining capacity will come from Indian Oil. Domestic fuel consumption growth is at 4–5 per cent. We have to go for exports, mainly diesel,” said Sahney. Exports accounted for only 5.5 per cent of Indian Oil’s total sales in the first six months of the current financial year.

Among Indian refiners, private players — including Reliance Industries (RIL) and Nayara Energy — are the key exporters, while oil public sector undertakings (PSUs) sell fuel primarily in the domestic market.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while inaugurating India Energy Week (IEW) 2026, said India would soon have the largest refining capacity in the world. The country’s present oil refining capacity stands at around 260 MTPA, with efforts ongoing to boost it beyond 300 MTPA.

Indian Oil is currently expanding the capacity of its key refineries. The capacity of the Panipat refinery is being raised to 25 MTPA from 15 MTPA, while the Gujarat refinery (Koyali) is being augmented from the existing 13.7 MTPA to 18 MTPA. At Barauni, Indian Oil said the expansion to 9 MTPA is at advanced stages of implementation.