Indian Oil eyes processing bio-naphtha for petrochemicals: Chairman

By Mohi Narayan

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp., the country's top refiner, said on Friday it is looking to decarbonise its petrochemical feedstocks by introducing bio-naphtha at its crackers.

"To attain sustainability, bio-based feedstocks such as bio-naphtha and bio-ethanol are being envisaged as the natural transition for the petrochemical industry," the company's Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya said at Asia Petrochemical Industry Conference, without providing a timeline.

Bio-naphtha is typically obtained from hydro-treatment of used vegetable and cooking oils.

"It is under research and development at our Faridabad facility in northern India... we have kept the used cooking oil pathway open but we're trying to get it via bio-ethanol," the company's executive director of petrochemicals, A. S. Sahney, told Reuters on the sidelines of the event.

Also Read IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder Fuels from Russian crude oil get backdoor entry into Europe via India Kirit Parikh panel may recommend price caps to help moderate CNG rates Reliance makes rare buy of Russian naphtha, ups fuel oil imports: Data CNG, piped gas prices to be cut but no clarity on deregulation: Analysts Tesla delegation stops short of committing to India plant in renewed talks Shein is coming back to India. Here's why it was banned in the past Suzlon bags 69 MW wind energy order from Nordic Energy's Indian subsidary Why is Tesla so confused about Indian market? Challenges and opportunities In Adani-Hindenburg saga hard to pinpoint regulatory failure, says SC panel

(Reporting by Mohi Narayan; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)