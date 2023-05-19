close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Why is Tesla so confused about Indian market? Challenges and opportunities

Top Tesla officials are visiting India this week to speak with government officials and discuss local sourcing of parts and other issues

Mayank Pandey New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 1:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

After putting an end to its India debut plans in May 2022, Tesla is planning to set up a factory in the country to set up its business in India, a report published in Reuters said. Tesla dropped its India plans after its request to reduce import tax on cars was refused by the government.
India wanted Tesla to build its vehicles locally. Tesla, on the other hand, wanted to test the waters first with imported cars. However, the discussions did not reach a conclusion and the talks came to an end.

Going by the latest developments, Tesla did not bring up the point of lowering import taxes, instead, it proposed the idea of setting up a new factory in India. There is little clarity about the details of the investments, Reuters report said.
If this were to come true, it will be consistent with the government's plan to attract manufacturing facilities to India as a part of the "Make in Inda" campaign. This assumes significance as companies are looking for ways to diversify their manufacturing and supply chains beyond China.

Top Tesla officials are visiting India this week to speak with government officials and discuss local sourcing of parts and other issues, Reuters said.
What was Tesla planning earlier?

Also Read

After China, Tesla now announces price cuts on its electric vehicles in US

Pixel 7a review: Google's entry-level phone is mixed bag of hits and misses

Coordinated actions needed to deal with global challenges

MG's Comet enters EV space at Rs 7.98 lakh, all that you need to know

Convenient and economical: Why car leasing is catching up in India

Hyundai, Shell sing MoA to expand charging network for electric vehicles

Realtors buy 2,181 acre land since Jan 2022 for about Rs 26,000 cr: Report

No fitness certificate for vehicles fitted with LED/neon lights: Kerala HC

BS VI phase 2: Jeep discontinues petrol, Trailhawk variants of Compass

Senior executives at Bhilai Steel Plant to get EVs in Chhattisgarh


Previously, Tesla was planning to bring completely built units (CBUs) of their cars to the Indian market. However, India imposes heavy duties on such imports which, in some cases, can go as high as the value of the car itself. In other words, the duties can double the car's price.
Doing this would have made Tesla's expensive cars even costlier, taking them away from Indian buyers.

What is the challenge for Tesla?
The primary challenge for Tesla is the segment in which it sells its cars. Focused on prosperous markets, Tesla's entry-level EV, Model 3 costs upwards of $40,000 (more than Rs 33 lakh) in America.

While Tesla has found buyers in developed markets like Europe and the USA, a developing car market like India's that still focuses on budget cars may not deliver Tesla the big numbers it may expect. The reason why Tesla is moving with caution.
Charging infrastructure is another part of the puzzle that Tesla needs to solve. While the Indian government is galloping towards making an EV-friendly ecosystem with significant tax breaks for electric cars, the country still has a long way to go in developing a charging infrastructure that can kill range anxiety.

While the launches by Indian brands like the Tata Nexon EV, Tiago EV, and XUV 400 are encouraging, most customers still consider an EV as their second vehicle.
Topics : Nitin Gadkari Tesla Inc Elon Musk Tesla Tesla Model 3 production tesla india Tata Nexon Mahindra & Mahindra Electric mobility Electric vehicles in India

First Published: May 19 2023 | 1:55 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Blackstone-backed REIT Nexus Malls pre-opens 3% higher in trading debut

REITs, real estate, tax free, investors, investments
1 min read

JCB partners with NPCI to offer 40% cashback for RuPay JCB cardholders

Representative image
2 min read

Google to kill 3rd-party cookies for 1% of Chrome users early next year

Google passkeys
2 min read

SEBI plans to restrict borrowing by AIFs to prevent systemic risk

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
3 min read

Battleground Mobile India set to make comeback, confirms developer Krafton

Pubg
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

EV subsidies flawed and unfeasible, says Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj

Rajiv Bajaj, managing director (MD) at Bajaj Auto
2 min read

SBI Q4 results: Profit rises 83% YoY to Rs 16,695 crore, beats estimate

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

ITC Q4FY23 net profit rises 21.1%, declares dividend of Rs 9.5/ share

ITC
2 min read

Tata Elxsi Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 26% to Rs 202 cr

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read
Premium

Electric scooter companies divided on impact of FAME II subsidy cutback

electric scooters
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon