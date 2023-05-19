close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Can't say if there was price manipulation: SC panel on Adani allegations

On price volatility, the committee said that the Indian market was 'not unduly volatile' after the Hindenburg report on Adani was revealed in January

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
Adani, Adani Group

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 1:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

It would not be possible to return a finding of regulatory failure on the count of price manipulation in Adani group stocks, the report of an expert committee set up by the Supreme Court to probe the allegations on the group by Hindenburg Research said.
The report said that the committee could not find any pattern of artificial trading among the same parties multiple times. 

"In one of the patches where the price rose, the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) under investigation were net sellers. One investing entity that had purchased across the patches had purchased far more of other securities. In a nutshell, there was no coherent pattern of abusive trading that has come to light," it said.
On the other hand, it said that Sebi has found that some entities that had taken short positions before the publication of the report have profited from "squaring odd their positions after the price crashed".

"All the parties are still under investigation and thus the committee therefore does not express any opinion on merits," the report added.
On the ownership of overseas entities, the report said that Sebi has been investigating 13 such entities since October 2020 and has found 42 contributors for these. However, despite taking the help of several agencies, Sebi has "drawn a blank".

Also Read

Give report on Adani-Hindenburg probe by August 14, SC tells Sebi

Adani-Hindenburg case: Supreme Court sets up expert committee for probe

SEBI plans to restrict borrowing by AIFs to prevent systemic risk

Sebi plan to prune MF costs: New expense slabs, no additional charges

With IPOs losing steam, Sebi steps in with hard underwriting move

Adani Group shares trade mixed post Supreme Court panel report

Blackstone-backed REIT Nexus Malls pre-opens 3% higher in trading debut

Over one-third Nifty50 stocks look weak on charts. Time to be cautious?

SEBI plans to restrict borrowing by AIFs to prevent systemic risk

What's capping rally in SBI shares despite record net profit in Q4FY23?


"The securities market regulator suspects wrongdoing but also finds compliance with various stipulations in attendant regulations. Therefore, the record reveals a chicken-and-egg situation," the committee said in the report.
The panel also recommended a "coherent enforcement policy" to govern minimum public shareholding norms.

On price volatility, the report said that the Indian market was "not unduly volatile" after the report was revealed in January as compared to India VIX and CBOE VIX indices.
"The market has re-priced and re-assessed the Adani stocks. While they may not have returned to pre-January 24 levels, they are stable at the newly re-price level," it said.

The panel added that the exposure of retail investors to Adani group stocks has increased after January 24.
The committee was constituted by the apex court on March 2 to investigate the allegations of Adani Group by the Hindenburg Research report.
Topics : SEBI Adani Group Supreme Court Gautam Adani BS Web Reports

First Published: May 19 2023 | 1:44 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Can't say if there was price manipulation: SC panel on Adani allegations

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read

Adani Group shares trade mixed post Supreme Court panel report

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read

Blackstone-backed REIT Nexus Malls pre-opens 3% higher in trading debut

REITs, real estate, tax free, investors, investments
1 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Over one-third Nifty50 stocks look weak on charts. Time to be cautious?

bear market, sensex, nifty, loss, growth, investment
4 min read

SEBI plans to restrict borrowing by AIFs to prevent systemic risk

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

SBI Q4 results: Profit rises 83% YoY to Rs 16,695 crore, beats estimate

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

MARKET LIVE: Sensex flat; Adani Enterprises gains 4% after SC Panel report

stock brokers, BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty
1 min read

Stocks to Watch today, May 19: ITC, Thomas Cook, Zomato, Nexus REIT, IndiGo

stocks
7 min read

Cracking the whip: Stricter rules against suspicious trading on cards

Illustration: Binay Sinha
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Wipro Share Buyback: Here's how retail investors can benefit

Wipro
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon