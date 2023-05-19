close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Suzlon bags 69 MW wind energy order from Nordic Energy's Indian subsidary

Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon has secured a 69 MW wind energy order from the Indian subsidiary of a leading Nordic Energy Company

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Suzlon

1 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 2:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon has secured a 69 MW wind energy order from the Indian subsidiary of a leading Nordic Energy Company.

The order is for the development of a 69 MW wind power project for the Indian subsidiary of a leading Nordic Energy Company, a Suzlon statement said.

The company, however, didn't disclose the value of the order.

Suzlon will install 23 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3 MW each.

"At Suzlon, we take great pride that a leading Nordic Energy Company with a proven global track record in renewable energy has placed their trust in Suzlon for their first wind energy project outside of Europe," JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said.

The project is located at Karnataka and is expected to be commissioned in 2024.

Also Read

Suzlon bags 69.3MW wind energy project from Juniper Green Energy

Suzlon bags 99-MW wind energy project from Vibrant Energy for 33 generators

Suzlon Energy secures fourth wind energy project order in less than a month

Govt unveils plans to add 250GW renewable energy capacity in next 5 years

Suzlon bags order for 39-MW wind energy project from First Energy

Why is Tesla so confused about Indian market? Challenges and opportunities

Can't say if there was price manipulation: SC panel on Adani allegations

Litigants' claims in US court over loan to entity 'bewildering': Byju's

Google to kill 3rd-party cookies for 1% of Chrome users early next year

Hyundai, Kia agree to $200 mn settlement over TikTok car theft challenge

This is the fourth order of the larger wind turbine model from the new 3 MW series - the S144 - 140m is part of the agreement wherein Suzlon Energy will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and project supervision and commissioning.

Suzlon will also provide operations and maintenance services post-commissioning, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Suzlon wind energy sector

First Published: May 19 2023 | 2:09 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Why is Tesla so confused about Indian market? Challenges and opportunities

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Can't say if there was price manipulation: SC panel on Adani allegations

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read

Litigants' claims in US court over loan to entity 'bewildering': Byju's

Byju's
6 min read

Google to kill 3rd-party cookies for 1% of Chrome users early next year

Google passkeys
2 min read

Hyundai, Kia agree to $200 mn settlement over TikTok car theft challenge

Kia, EV, Electric Vehicle
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

EV subsidies flawed and unfeasible, says Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj

Rajiv Bajaj, managing director (MD) at Bajaj Auto
2 min read

ITC Q4FY23 net profit rises 21.1%, declares dividend of Rs 9.5/ share

ITC
2 min read

Tata Elxsi Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 26% to Rs 202 cr

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read
Premium

Electric scooter companies divided on impact of FAME II subsidy cutback

electric scooters
4 min read

IndiGo reports net profit of Rs 919.2 crore in Q4FY23, revenue up 76%

Indigo
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon