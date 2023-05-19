Suzlon bags 69 MW wind energy order from Nordic Energy's Indian subsidary

Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon has secured a 69 MW wind energy order from the Indian subsidiary of a leading Nordic Energy Company.

The order is for the development of a 69 MW wind power project for the Indian subsidiary of a leading Nordic Energy Company, a Suzlon statement said.

The company, however, didn't disclose the value of the order.

Suzlon will install 23 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3 MW each.

"At Suzlon, we take great pride that a leading Nordic Energy Company with a proven global track record in renewable energy has placed their trust in Suzlon for their first wind energy project outside of Europe," JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said.

The project is located at Karnataka and is expected to be commissioned in 2024.

This is the fourth order of the larger wind turbine model from the new 3 MW series - the S144 - 140m is part of the agreement wherein Suzlon Energy will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and project supervision and commissioning.

Suzlon will also provide operations and maintenance services post-commissioning, the statement added.