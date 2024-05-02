IndiGo gives 45-day bonus to employees amid significant profits

IndiGo on Thursday announced a 1.5-month bonus for each employee, citing solid performance since the latter half of 2022 and achieving "net worth positive" status in February.

In the first quarter of 2023-24, India's largest airline posted its highest-ever consolidated net profit of Rs 3,090.6 crore. Its consolidated net profits in the second and third quarters stood at Rs 188.1 crore and Rs 2,998.1 crore respectively.

It is yet to announce its fourth-quarter results. According to Elara Capital, the airline is expected to post an adjusted profit of Rs 2,060 crore in the fourth quarter of 2023-24.

In a message to employees on Thursday, IndiGo said, "The losses incurred during Covid had a very significant impact and washed away profits of the years before. We started our path to recovery in the second half of the year 2022 and since then we demonstrated a solid and strong performance. Based on this performance, when we published our Q3 results in February 2024, we moved our company back into a net worth positive company. An incredibly important milestone."

"From here we can start further building our future and obviously the recent momentous wide-body fleet announcement is a further testament to both our belief and commitment towards the future of IndiGo," it added.

On 25 April, in its quest to become a global aviation player, IndiGo forged an agreement with Airbus to procure 30 A350-900 aircraft. Additionally, the airline holds the option to order an additional 70 A350 family planes. This is the first time that IndiGo is procuring wide-body aircraft, which can operate long-haul and ultra-long-haul flights. Its current fleet of approximately 370 planes comprises narrow-body planes.

In its message on Thursday, IndiGo said, "We are pleased to announce a one-time special bonus to reward each colleague. This Thank You Bonus shall amount to 1.5 months' basic salary. This amount will be disbursed along with May 2024, salary as an Ex-Gratia."