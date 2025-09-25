Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 06:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IndiGo, SBI Card launch new co-branded credit card for customers in Mumbai

Press Trust of India
Domestic carrier IndiGo on Thursday announced the launch of a co-branded premium credit card in collaboration with SBI Card, offering a host of benefits to the customers of the two companies. 
Launched in two variants-- IndiGo SBI Card and IndiGo SBI Card ELITE--as part as part of the IndiGo BluChip loyalty program, the SBI IndiGo card holders can earn rewards on all spends made on offerings within IndiGo's ecosystem, and on hotel and travel bookings, among other categories, the airline said in a statement. 
"SBI Card has observed that travel constitutes an important spend category for our cardholders. With increased exposure, and growing disposable incomes, tech-savvy customers in India are increasingly seeking holistic travel experiences," said Salila Pande, MD & CEO, SBI Card. 
 
"This co-branded credit card is designed to bring significant value addition, convenience, and benefits to our frequent flyers, transforming everyday spending into rewarding travel experiences," said. Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo.
 

SBI Cards IndiGo

Sep 25 2025

