IndiGo to introduce business class in flights on busiest routes this year

indigo airlines, indigo

(Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 6:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The country's largest airline IndiGo on Thursday said it will introduce business class in flights on the busiest routes this year.
Details on product offering, launch date and routes will be unveiled around its 18th anniversary in August.
"In a groundbreaking move to redefine business travel in India, IndiGo, India's most preferred airline, announces the plan to launch a tailor-made business product for India's busiest and business routes," the airline said in a release.
 
IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said it is constantly looking at innovating service offerings.
"We believe, as India gears up to become the third largest economy in the world, it's our privilege to provide the New India even more options to choose from as they travel business. We are excited with this new phase and tailor-made product in IndiGo's evolution and strategy and aim to further give wings to the nation, by connecting people and aspirations," he said.

First Published: May 23 2024 | 6:15 PM IST

