Ex-Wipro chief Delaporte becomes highest-paid CEO in Indian IT at $20 mn

Former Wipro chief executive officer and managing director Thierry Delaporte became the Indian IT sector’s highest-paid CEO for the second time in a row with an income of $20 million (about Rs 166 crore) in FY24. He had received compensation of $10 million (about Rs 83 crore) for FY23.

Delaporte resigned from the company on April 6, and he will be relieved from the employment of the company with effect from the close of business hours on May 31. Wipro veteran Srinivas Pallia had taken charge as the CEO and MD immediately after.

Wipro’s 20-F filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission revealed that Delaporte earned about $3.9 million as salary and allowances, about $5 million as commission/variable pay, about $6.8 million classified as others, and $4.3 million as long-term compensation.

Wipro said it incurred severance-related costs of Rs 92.1 crore towards the outgoing CEO for FY24. It incurred total restructuring costs, including employees’ severance-related costs of Rs 681.4 crore for FY24.





Current CEO Pallia will receive an annual remuneration package of about Rs 50 crore, making him one of the highest-paid CEOs in the Indian IT industry for the current fiscal.

The filings also stated that Wipro Executive Chairman Rishad Premji’s entitlement to a commission of 0.35 per cent on incremental consolidated net profit was held back as the company posted a loss during FY24.

Delaporte’s high salary came at a time when Wipro’s IT revenues for the full fiscal FY24 declined 3.8 per cent year-on-year to $10.8 billion. Wipro’s forecast for Q1FY25 remains muted with revenue from its IT services business expected to be in the range of $2.62 billion to $2.68 billion, which translates to a sequential revenue growth of -1.5 per cent to +0.5 per cent in constant currency terms.

In comparison, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh received Rs 56 crore in the annual remuneration package, while C Vijayakumar, CEO and MD of HCLTech, received Rs 28.4 crore during FY23. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) CEO and MD K Krithivasan drew about Rs 25.36 crore in annual compensation in FY24.

Delaporte’s compensation for the year ended March 31, 2024, includes the cost of accelerated vesting of 989,130 unvested stock options and cash compensation in the amount of $4.33 million.

This is “in recognition of Delaporte’s contributions in driving significant transformation and also to enable a smooth transition and adherence to post-engagement obligations such as confidentiality, non-solicitation, non-disparagement, and other obligations,” the company said in the filing.