IndiGo to start flights to Bali, Medina this fiscal: Pieter Elbers

The airline CEO said it plans to start flights to Bali (Indonesia) and Medina (Saudi Arabia) in the current financial year

Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo

Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo

Press Trust of India Gurugram
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 7:52 PM IST
IndiGo plans to start flights to Bali and Medina in the current fiscal as the airline continues to expand its network, its chief Pieter Elbers said on Monday.
The airline is "well on track" to achieve the target of carrying 100 million passengers this financial year, he told reporters here.
In the September quarter, which also saw the carrier posting a net profit of Rs 189 crore, it carried 26 million passengers.
"We will continue our internationalisation," Elbers said and added that currently, the airline operates around 500 routes, including 100 international ones.
The airline CEO said it plans to start flights to Bali (Indonesia) and Medina (Saudi Arabia) in the current financial year.
The current fiscal ends on March 31, 2024.
The airline has around 970 planes on order.

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 7:52 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon