RBI stepped in after IndusInd Bank 'delayed' provisioning by a year

RBI stepped in after IndusInd Bank 'delayed' provisioning by a year

Seeks CEO probables' names soon; bank mcap slips Rs 19K cr

Manojit Saha Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 11:08 PM IST

IndusInd Bank’s alleged operational missteps and the regulator asking it to declare its estimated losses to investors culminated in the lender’s stock crashing 27 per cent on Tuesday with market capitalisation down ₹19,000 crore.
 
Allegedly not complying with accounting practices and delay in rectifying discrepancies were held against the bank.
 
On Monday, IndusInd Bank informed the stock exchanges the estimated adverse impact due to the derivatives portfolio was 2.35 per cent of its net worth as of December 2024 — the reason for the stock price plunge.
 
The blow to share prices coincides with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
