Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.86%)
65387.16 + 555.75
Nifty (0.94%)
19435.30 + 181.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.61%)
5709.70 + 90.30
Nifty Midcap (0.84%)
39445.60 + 326.95
Nifty Bank (1.02%)
44436.10 + 446.95
Heatmap

Infosys completes acquisition of Danske Bank's IT centre in India

IT services company Infosys on Friday said it has completed the acquisition of Danske Bank's IT centre in India

Infosys Limited Corporate Head Office

Infosys Limited Corporate Head Office (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 11:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

IT services company Infosys on Friday said it has completed the acquisition of Danske Bank's IT centre in India.
Danske Bank chose Infosys as a strategic partner to drive digital transformation initiatives with speed and scale, and this follows the announcement of the collaboration made on June 26, 2023, a release by Infosys said.
Danske Bank's IT centre in the country employs over 1,400 professionals.
With its global expertise and industry solutions, Infosys will accelerate the bank's digital agenda by significantly enhancing their IT operations and capabilities, powered by Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms, experience design, and services that support operations.
"Infosys completes acquisition of Danske Bank's IT centre in India," the release said.
Headquartered in Denmark, Danske Bank provides banking services to personal and business customers, as well as large corporate and institutional customers.

Also Read

Infosys inks $454 mn deal with Danske Bank; to acquire its India IT centre

Infosys bags $454 mn deal from Danske Bank; to acquire bank's IT centre

Infosys may beat peers on Q1 profit growth; risk to revenue guidance eyed

Infosys Completes acquisition of Danske Bank's IT Centre in India

More downside seen in Infosys earnings estimate; stock to derate: Analysts

Spotify to cut back promotional spending on white noise podcasts: Report

3 entities sell shares of Five Star Finance for Rs 1,863 cr via open market

ED arrests Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in Rs 538 cr bank fraud case

Franklin Templeton Asset Management gets Rs 1,398 cr from Vodafone Idea

Warburg sells 4.2% in IDFC First Bank; GQG picks up 2.6% in lender

"This collaboration will help Danske Bank achieve its strategic priorities towards better customer experiences, operational excellence, and a modernised technology landscape, powered by next-gen solutions," the release added. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Infosys Danske Bank

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 11:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance RetailICC World Cup TicketsLPG Gas Cylinders PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon